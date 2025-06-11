2 men shot, 1 killed in overnight shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — Two men were shot on Detroit's east side overnight; one of those men was killed, but Detroit's ShotSpotter system may have saved the other man's life.

Watch our live report from the 6 a.m. show

One killed, one in critical condition in double shooting on Detroit's east side

The shooting, which triggered a ShotSpotter alert, happened on the city's east side around midnight.

Detroit police say the lone survivor was able to run to the responding officers for help last night at Coram Avenue and Rex. They say he directed them to the second victim, a man who was shot and killed on the front porch of a home.

The surviving victim is now in critical condition. Police are still searching for the suspect, but they believe everyone involved knew each other.

WATCH: DPD provides update on fatal double shooting