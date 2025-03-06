(WXYZ) — Hop Lot Brewing Co. in Suttons Bay may be right off of M-22 in Suttons Bay, but you'd never know stepping into their massive and incredible beer garden.

The brewery opened 2015, and the owners, Steve, Sarah & Drew Lutke, said their goal was combining fresh beer with a Northern Michigan backdrop.

This week, USA Today released its 10Best Awards and Hop Lot came in at No. 2 in the best beer gardens in the United States. It's the second straight year they've finished in second.

"Embracing its Northern Michigan roots, Hop Lot Brewing’s beer garden invites guests to warm up around the campfire or relax at a picnic table while enjoying their brews. In winter, you can even reserve your own igloo! Hop Lot was established in 2015 as a family-friendly brewery and offers a tap list of around a dozen traditional ales," USA Today wrote.

Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville finished in third place.

"Nestled in the heart of Stevensville, Michigan, Watermark Brewing Co. has been a community cornerstone since its founding in 2016. Built on a passion for creating exceptional craft beer and unforgettable experiences, Watermark features a sprawling beer garden designed for relaxation and connection. The outdoor space boasts lush greenery, comfortable seating, fire pits, and open-air views perfect for gatherings of all sizes. Inside, the modern yet welcoming taproom serves as the hub for an ever-evolving lineup of meticulously crafted beers. Focused on fostering local connections, Watermark Brewing Co. partners with area food trucks and encourages guests to bring their own bites to enjoy alongside their beverages," USA today wrote.

The top beer garden was Henmick Farm & Brewery in Delaware, Ohio.