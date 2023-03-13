2 Michigan State Police troopers injured in Friday shooting released from hospital

(WXYZ) — The two Michigan State Police troopers who were injured in a shooting Friday have been released from the hospital, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw confirms.

The two troopers were part of MSP's Emergency Support Team.

The shooting happened in the 10200 block of W. Outer Drive on Detroit's west side. Police say the suspect was barricaded inside a home before surrendering.

Chief James White updates the media after an office involved shooting

In a media briefing after the incident, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect was injured in the initial exchange of gunfire with the troopers. White said it appeared his injuries were non-life threatening.

White said two people were in the home with the suspect. They are unhurt and unharmed.

White said the two troopers were serving a search warrant with members of the joint MDP/DPD Fugitive Apprehension Team. White said at some point the suspect became violent and exchanged shots.

One of the troopers was hit three times and the other was hit once.