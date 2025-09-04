Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Detroit as jackpot rises to $1.7 billion

Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
(WXYZ) — A $2 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Detroit for Wednesday's drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player matched the five white balls – 03-16-29-61-69 in the drawing for a $1 million prize, and tahnks to the Power Play, it was multiplied to $2 million.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket was sold at Sunkiss Market at 13535 Puritan St. in Detroit.

It's the second time this week that a Michigan player nearly won the entire jackpot, hitting all five white balls but missing the Powerball. In Monday night's drawing, a $1 million ticket was sold at a CVS on Detroit's east side.

“A lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Detroit is waking up to a big $2 million win! Congratulations to Michigan’s newest millionaire,” Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a statement “The jackpot is still growing, and so is the excitement for Saturday night’s drawing!”

Ahead of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot stands at $1.7 billion, with an estimated cash value of $770.3 million. It's the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history behind the $2.04 billion Powerball in November 2022 and $1.765 Powerball jackpot in October 2023.

