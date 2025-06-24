Watch Now
2 minors shot as thousands fill downtown Detroit for Ford Fireworks show, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two minors were shot in downtown Detroit as the annual Ford Fireworks were happening and thousands were attending the event on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Larned and Randolph streets.

Detroit police confirmed that a boy and a girl were shot. Their ages were unknown as of Monday night.

The shooting started out as a fight, police said. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Additional details were unknown Monday night. 7 News Detroit is working to learn more.

