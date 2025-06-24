2 minors shot as thousands fill downtown Detroit for Ford Fireworks show, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two minors were shot in downtown Detroit as the annual Ford Fireworks were happening and thousands were attending the event on Monday, police said.

Watch police hold a press conference with information below:

The shooting happened in the area of Larned and Randolph streets.

Detroit police confirmed that a boy and a girl were shot. Their ages were unknown as of Monday night.

The shooting started out as a fight, police said. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Additional details were unknown Monday night. 7 News Detroit is working to learn more.