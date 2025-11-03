2 more charged in connection with attempted murder of Macomb Twp. businessman Eddie Jawad

(WXYZ) — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend and charged in connection with the attempted murder of Macomb Township businessman Eddie Jawad.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Sterling Heights, were arrested on Saturday.

The suspects were later identified as Dawn Huffman and her husband, Rachard Huffman.

Rashard is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Dawn is charged with embezzlement $100,000 and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Dawn was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond, while Rachard was given a $1 million bond. There was also a no-contact order given for both parties with the co-defendants.

The original suspect arrested in the shooting, 32-year-old Jasan Martin, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit homicide on top of his other charges.

Jawad was ambushed outside his home in Macomb Township last month, and it was all caught on surveillance video. A suspect was arrested on Sunday during a raid of the suspect's home in Warren.

Martin from Eastpointe, was charged with six different crimes, including assault with intent to murder.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham detailed the work investigators did over several days to eventually find the suspect. They used traffic cameras and found out that the suspect had a stolen plate on the Ford Escape he was seen leaving the area in.

Eventually, police found the suspected vehicle with a regular plate on the car and were able to match it due to different scuff marks, brake dust and even bird poop that was seen on the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Wickersham, the sheriff's office worked with Warren police, Eastpointe police and the FBI violent crimes and gang task force.

“A total effort of law enforcement at every level to get this individual in custody," Wickersham said.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect borrowed the vehicle from a family member.

Lucido said that the suspect was on parole out of Ohio for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.

