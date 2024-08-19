2 more M Den locations closing amid company's bankruptcy filing

Two more M Den locations are closing – one in Detroit and one in Briarwood Mall – the company announced on Monday.

Now known as Heritage Collegiate Apparel, the locations are the latest to close after The M Den at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi closed on Aug. 15.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week as part of a potential sale with liabilities up to $50 million and estimated assets up to only $10 million.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the largest creditor is to the University of Michigan – which is more than $8.8 million.

There are still locations on Main St. in Ann Arbor and one on the U-M campus.