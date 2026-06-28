2 motorcyclists hospitalized after colliding with car in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after colliding with the driver of a BMW in Highland Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, in the area of North Milford Road near Wind Valley Lane.

Investigators tell us that the BMW, driven by a 28-year-old Fenton man, was heading south on North Milford Road and started to turn left onto a private driveway. As he made the turn, the two motorcyclists — a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old from Grand Blanc — were heading northbound and the vehicles colliding.

The collision ejected the motorcyclists, who were transported to a nearby hospital. We're told that both drivers are in critical condition, and that both drivers were wearing DOT-approved helmets and additional protective riding gear.

The BMW driver was uninjured, and investigators say that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.