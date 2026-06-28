Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

2 motorcyclists hospitalized after colliding with car in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff's Office generic
WXYZ
Oakland County Sheriff's Office generic
Posted

HIGHLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after colliding with the driver of a BMW in Highland Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, in the area of North Milford Road near Wind Valley Lane.

Investigators tell us that the BMW, driven by a 28-year-old Fenton man, was heading south on North Milford Road and started to turn left onto a private driveway. As he made the turn, the two motorcyclists — a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old from Grand Blanc — were heading northbound and the vehicles colliding.

The collision ejected the motorcyclists, who were transported to a nearby hospital. We're told that both drivers are in critical condition, and that both drivers were wearing DOT-approved helmets and additional protective riding gear.

The BMW driver was uninjured, and investigators say that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching