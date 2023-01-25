2 new Meijer Grocery store concepts opening Thursday in Lake Orion, Macomb Township

Two new Meijer Grocery stores in Lake Orion and Macomb Township will open on Thursday.

Meijer Grocery is a new type of Meijer store that directly focuses on simplifying the customer shopping experience and is the latest in new grocery store concepts.

Each one will be 75,000-90,000 square feet and features all the items customers need for a weekly trip to restock their home. It includes produce and grocery, in-store meat cutters, bakeries with cake decorators, a full-service deli, drive-thru pharmacy and more.

The stores will also feature local brands in their departments, similar to the Meijer Rivertown in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak.

The Lake Orion store is located at 1107 S. Lapeer Rd. and the Macomb Twp. store is at 15375 24 Mile Rd.