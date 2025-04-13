2 people found dead in U-Haul parked in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Saturday at around 12:45 pm, officers from the Inkster Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 3000 block of Inkster Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased individuals—an adult Black male and an adult White female—inside a U-Haul truck.

Both appear to be in their 30’s.

Preliminary findings indicate that both individuals sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Michigan State Police and the Inkster Police Department are working jointly to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as appropriate for the integrity of the investigation

Anyone with information that may assist law enforcement is urged to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000 or the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.