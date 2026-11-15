2 people found dead inside Roseville home; man detained as police investigate early morning shooting

Two people are dead and a man is in police custody after a shooting at a Roseville home early Saturday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a report of a disorderly person in the street in the 30000 block of Bluehill and detained a man at the scene, police said. Officers then noticed a shattered door at a nearby residence. While checking the home, they found two people dead inside.

The man detained at the scene remains in police custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. However, the officials are asking the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.