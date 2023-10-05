2 remaining men sentenced to prison in Egypt Covington murder case

(WXYZ) — The two remaining men who were charged in the death of Egypt Covington were sentenced to prison on Thursday, more than six years after her murder.

Shandon Ray Groom, 30, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced today to 17 to 26 years in prison. Timothy Eugene Moore, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm, was sentenced today to 20 to 55 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge, and then two years for the felony firearm charge.

Back in May of 2023, a judge sentenced Shane Evans to 15-25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

“She’s not going to be able to meet my family … she touched so many people, she was a beautiful person we’ll always remember,” said Dwyane Turner, Egypt's brother, at the sentencing Thursday.

Turner and his wife Lindsay, who were instrumental in getting the stalled case moved to Michigan State Police, said earlier this year that Evans' guilty plea to second-degree murder paved an uphill battle for defense attorneys of the two other men.

Egypt's brother and his wife have now made it their mission to help other families navigate the investigative process in their shared quest for justice.

"We really look forward to honoring Egypt and helping more families," said Lindsay who started a victim advocacy group known as Can't Stop Won't Stop.