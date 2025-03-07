Two Huron School District school buses were involved in a minor crash in Trenton, police say.

According to Trenton police, the students were from the Ferguson Center. The crash happened near the area of Van Horn and Fort St.

See video from Chopper 7 below

2 school buses involved in minor crash in Trenton, police say

The school district said medical services responded to the scene to make sure everyone was safe, and students are being taken back to school.

The school district said in a statement, "This morning, in the way to our field trip, one of our buses collided with another bus in a low-speed impact. We have no serious injuries, but we are having medical services respond to the scene to be sure everyone is safe. Buses will bring students back to the school as soon as possible."

Chopper 7 was over the aftermath of the crash and saw one bus being towed away. The bus didn't appear to have damage.