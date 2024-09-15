2 shot, 1 dead in Eastern Market after Detroit Lions game

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Eastern Market after the Detroit Lions game.

See video from the scene below

Video from scene of Eastern Market shooting after Lions game

It happened in the area of Shed 6 in Eastern Market, a popular area for tailgating, and Chief James White said the suspect is in custody.

We're told the suspect is a man in his 30s from Oak Park and is a CPL holder.

Hear an update from Detroit Police Chief James White in the video below

Chief White updates shooting at Eastern Market after Lions game

Police say that it started as a fight and escalated into a shooting.

"This is ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," White said after the shooting.

White said that there were officers in the area because of the large gatherings and tailgates, and that they actually heard the gunshots and responded.

According to White, they are looking at if they knew each other, but they are still investigating.

"Tailgating, drinking, guns, they don't mix," White said. "It's a beautiful day. It shouldn't have led to this."