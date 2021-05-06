2 shot after altercation in Greektown overnight

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Greektown overnight.

We're told it happened in a parking lot near Macomb and Beaubien.

Police say a man and woman were getting into a domestic dispute when two good Samaritans tried to intervene.

Words were exchanged between the man and the two others, when he pulled out a gun.

The two good Samaritans took off running, but the man fired shots.

One was shot in the back and the other was grazed. Both were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.