2 shot, including 1-year-old girl, on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit's east side where one of the victims is a 1-year-old girl.

Double shooting in Detroit leaves 1-year-old & woman injured

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Binder St. near E. Outer Dr.

We're told both the little girl and the other woman who was shot are at a local hospital in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspect.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter call and found the 24-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and the 1-year-old girl had been shot in the leg.

We're told the woman also fled the home on Binder and went to a nearby family member's home to call 911 and seek shelter.

“The home had numerous bullets that went through the house. They knocked on the door. They didn’t get an answer. They went inside to clear. They didn’t find anyone in the front bedroom," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said. “We possibly had one individual who may have got out of a car, fired shots, numerous shots in front of the location. And then, he fled. And, that’s where we’re at right now.”

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.