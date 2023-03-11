Watch Now
2 state police officers recovering after Detroit shooting

WXYZ
DETROIT (AP) — A state police sergeant shot during an incident in Detroit has been released from a hospital while another wounded officer was facing surgery, authorities said Saturday.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The officers were shot Friday while assisting a Detroit team that pursues fugitives, Chief James White said.

The suspect who fired shots at state police was arrested around 7:30 p.m., said White, adding that two others in the house were not hurt.

"This is a violent fugitive-apprehension team, so it was a follow-up from a violent felony," the Detroit chief said.

State police thanked Sinai-Grace Hospital for taking care of the officers.

"The trooper involved is scheduled for surgery ... and will remain hospitalized," state police said.

