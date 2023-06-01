Small airplane crashes into Detroit backyard; no major injuries

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the backyard of a home in between two garages on Duchess Street near Britain Avenue.

No residents were not hurt.

"There were two people in the plane. I don't like to use the word 'luck,' but no one got injured, no one got hurt, no chemical spill. It was just one of those fortunate situations," Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said at the scene. "We're just thankful no one got hurt, especially no civilians at that time of the day."

WXYZ A small airplane crashed into a Detroit neighborhood on May 31, 2023.

James said the scene is near a school and a park where families and children were outside.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

What led up to the crash is currently unknown. Investigators said there was no fuel spillage and the plane did not hit any power lines.

