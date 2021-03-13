Menu

2 suspects allegedly point guns at Detroit officer, hit DPD cruiser during pursuit

Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 13, 2021
2021-03-13

(WXYZ) — Officers arrested two suspects who allegedly pointed guns at a Detroit Police Department scout, then fled the scene and later crashed into a DPD cruiser during a police pursuit Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police troopers learned of two people who had allegedly pointed guns at a DPD scout over a Detroit police talk group. Troopers were able to locate the suspects in a Dodge Charger that matched the description.

The car was running with no lights on at Evergreen and I-96. When troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled and ran a stop sign at Kentfield and I-96 where the suspect hit a DPD unit.

The two suspects in the Dodge Charger were arrested and the vehicle they were in was confirmed stolen. A stolen handgun was also found in the car.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle also is wanted in connection to a homicide.

