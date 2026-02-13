2 suspects arrested in connection with shooting during Partridge Creek tree lighting

(WXYZ) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Patridge Creek mall during the tree lighting last November.

Clinton Township police said on Friday the two suspects were taken into custody, but didn't provide more information.

The Nov. 23 shooting near the MJR Theater left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized during what should have been a festive community gathering in Clinton Township. In December, a family friend says the victim is recovering but still has a long road ahead.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report below:

Partridge Creek mall shooting suspect remains at large a month after tree lighting

The incident has left lasting impacts on families who witnessed the chaos that night.

"It hit me hard because I was with my grandkids. And they were definitely traumatized from it," Virginia Selvaggio said.

Selvaggio was at the tree lighting with her grandchildren when the shooting occurred.

"It was like this stampede. Everybody started running and we've got the kids and we just ran to our cars," she said.

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghm said the shooting involved two minors who got into an altercation.

"It was one of those things where isolated with them, this happened in public, but it's not an event targeted toward the public," he said.

In response to the incident, Gieleghem says Partridge Creek has beefed up security at the mall, and Clinton Township police have stepped up patrols to ensure shopper safety.