2 suspects charged with kidnapping of 16-year-old Ferndale high student

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have been charged with kidnapping a Ferndale High School student earlier this week from a gas station.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was getting gas on Wednesday around 11 a.m. when she was going from the school to an off-campus education site.

Police said the girl was forcibly taken at gunpoint while at the gas station.

Her friends were quick to notice she didn't know up to the other classes, and knew something was wrong. They contacted her mother, who contacted Ferndale police.

Police worked with the FBI to quickly determine the location of the victim, and she was recovered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same day she was taken.

A 44-year-old Ferndale man and a 44-year-old Ferndale woman were both arrested.

The man is charged with eight counts of felony firearm, two counts of armed robbery, one count of torture, one count of unlawful imprisonment and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The woman is charged with one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping and one count of accessory after the fact for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

They are both expected to be arraigned around 1 p.m. in court.

Police did say this appears to be a random act and the victim was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. They believe there is no threat to the public.