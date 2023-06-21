2 taken to hospital after glider aircraft crashes into field in Livingston County

UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A glider aircraft crashed into a field in Livingston County's Unadilla Township Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. about half a mile from Richmond Field, which is near Doyle and Unadilla Road.

Fire officials say two people were on board, a man and a teenage boy. They were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.