2 teens charged in killing, robbery of 16-year-old Elijah Reese

(WXYZ) — Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting and robbery of 16-year-old Elijah Reese.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 15-year-old Barry Love and 16-year-old Anthony Carter allegedly robbed Reese on May 22 while he was walking near King Richard Street and Bedford Street, and fired multiple shots, killing him.

Police reportedly arrested the suspects on June 6.

The prosecutor’s office says the juveniles will be tried as adult defendants. They are charged with Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and two counts of Felony Firearm. The suspects were arraigned on June 13 in 36th District Court.

Reese was a sophomore at East English Village Preparatory Academy.

“He was just a hilarious guy. You talk to anybody, (they'll say) he was always friendly to be around. People loved him. People cared about him. Elijah’s friends were just kind of heartbroken that this happened to him,” Toson Knight, a former dean at East English Village Prep, told 7 News Detroit.

Jamie Reese, Elijah's mother, said at a vigil after his death, "He had a life. He had a good life.”

She said, "He definitely had a future. He had a promising future.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for the defendants on June 21 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for June 27 at 1:45 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and can be found at this link.