2 teens on e-bike critically injured after being hit by truck while crossing Telegraph in Bloomfield Twp.

Two 13-year-old boys were critically injured after they were riding on an e-moto type bike that was hit by a truck on Telegraph Rd. Monday morning.

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the two boys were proceeding through the crosswalk at southbound Telegraph Rd. near Hickory Grove when they were struck by a Ford F-250 that was traveling south on Telegraph.

Both 13-year-olds were taken to the hospital. One was transported to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital while another was taken to Corewell Health William Beaumont Hospital.

They are both listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old from Rochester Hills, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Bloomfield Township police say they are talking to witnesses but, at this point, they believe the truck had the green light when the teens were hit.

