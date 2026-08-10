2 teens riding E-Bike hospitalized after being hit by driver

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 teens riding an Electric Bike (E-Bike) were hospitalized after being hit by the driver of a Black Dodge Journey in Redford Township on Saturday night, the township's police department tells us.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Inkster and Clarita.

Investigators say that the teens were trying to cross the street going west to east at Clarita when they were struck by the driver, who was neading north on Inkster.

One of the teens, 13, broke his right arm and suffered what police call a serious head injury. The other teen, a 15-year-old girl, was injured as well. Both teens were treated by first responders before being taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Journey is cooperating with police, who say that alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Jacob Vance at jvance@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2561 in the Redford Police Traffic Bureau.