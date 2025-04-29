2 teens shot in Hamtramck, police say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot in Hamtramck Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Dyar Street and Caniff Street.

Police said one of the victims is a teenage girl who was shot in the head. Details about the second victim have not yet been released.

We're told that both shooting victims are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

We're told that the shooting happened after some sort of dispute, and that authorities have strong leads on the alleged shooter, but no arrest has been made as of Tuesday morning. Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

“We have good relations with the community here, everyone here, from the elders, the young,” Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri said. “We had a couple of events here. Just at this location — we had a turkey giveaway, Christmas event, a coat drive. So everybody here is very supportive. It’s just unfortunate, this situation does not represent the entire community. But at the end of the day, we have to come together, police and community, to apprehend this individual and send a strong message of stop the violence, stop the cycle of violence.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

7 News Detroit saw a vehicle with bullet holes near the scene.

WATCH OUR FOOTAGE FROM THE SCENE