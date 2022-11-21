2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time, which he says happens often. A lieutenant heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, where a person was found shot.

White says the victim is a 16-year-old. He had been shot at least twice and was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.

Officers on their way to the scene were involved in a crash. The chief says everyone involved in the crash is okay.

Not far from the shooting scene, another person was found suffering with gunshot wounds.

That victim, who is also believed to be a teen, was shot as he was heading to his grandmother's car, where she was waiting inside. He is also hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

"We heard gunshots, we dropped low, went to the window, heard the tires and a white van taking off. Some students running around. I let one young man in, so he could call his parents. He was shaken up really bad because it happened right in front of him," said Tiffany Butler, who lives in the area. "I looked down and seen the gray car, which I believe is the grandmother's car. They pulled him out of it and laid him on the ground, and he was shot up pretty bad."

Police say they are looking for three males in connection to the shootings. At least two of them were wearing masks. Police believe they have a name for a suspect, who is a minor. The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

Detroit police believe this is an isolated incident and isn't connected to the school itself.

DPD is working with the Detroit Public Schools Police Department, which already has evidence. Police are also looking at surveillance video in the area.

