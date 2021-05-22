2 toddlers hospitalized after falling out of windows in separate Detroit apartment buildings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two toddlers have been hospitalized after separate incidents in Detroit, where each child fell out of a window, suffering dangerous injuries.

The two boys are listed as stable in the hospital after falling out of windows. In both cases, the first responders say the children face a challenging recovery.

One child fell out of a window from the seventh floor of the New Center Pavilion, near Woodward and Grand River in Detroit. Hereportedly pushed through a screen while both parents were home.

The boy fell into some mulch used for landscaping right below the window and that is what is believed to have saved his life.

In a frightening twist, a 3-year-old boy fell from another apartment window on the second floor in the 1500 block of West Grand Boulevard. Police say his mother was home as well, cooking as it happened.

In both cases, police are continuing to investigate.

Wallside Windows' Adam Blank says code requires windows higher than 72 inches above ground and lower than 24 inches from the floor to have safety latches.

The Mayo Clinic reminds parents that kids can fit through openings as small as 6 inches; stops are recommended to be installed at 4 inches.

Window guards are also effective, as well as moving furniture away from windows.

Additionally, experts say don't count on screens to prevent falls and to be a substitute for supervision.