2 U.S. travelers facing $19K in fines after providing false vaccination info during travel to Canada

(WXYZ) — Two Americans traveling to Toronto are facing fines for providing false information related to proof of vaccination and pre-departure tests.

Each traveler received four fines, a total of $19,720, for providing the false information in addition to non-compliance with the requirement to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and on-arrival testing requirements.

The Canadian government says violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided to travelers by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada is also an offense under the Quarantine Act and could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance or for each offense committed, or more serious penalties, including six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.