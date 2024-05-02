2 women, 2 kids shot near high school on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people were shot near a school on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night, including children.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Cody High School in the area of Cathedral Street and Southfield Road. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Watch police provide information about the shooting below:

Police provide update after 2 adults, 2 kids shot on city's west side

Detroit Police Chief James White said investigators believe there was an altercation between two women. One of the women called a male that she knows and he showed up with a gun in his backpack.

Police said the male fired four shots and four people were injured.

Two women, both believed to be around the age of 18, were shot. Police said one of them is pregnant. They also said one of the women shot was not involved in the altercation.

Two children, ages 3 and 6, were also shot. The children are not related to the adults involved in the altercation and were enjoying a day at the park, police said.

Both children are in stable condition, but police said they were going through testing due to their young ages. Both women were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

Police are looking for two suspects: the male who fired the gun and a woman.

Earlier in the day, White and the department held their first Walk-A-Mile Wednesday of the year.

"It's frustration. We have to keep our kids safe. I've said it many times," White told reporters outside the Detroit Medical Center Wednesday night. "A coward with a gun decided to bring it and hurt children. But it's awful and we're going to do everything we can to get him off the street — all night if it takes that. It's ridiculous — absolutely ridiculous."

