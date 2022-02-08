2-year-old taken to hospital after shooting himself with unregistered gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 2-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital of Detroit after he shot himself.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Traverse Street near M-53.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was sleeping in the mother's bedroom, where she had an unregistered firearm under the bed. At the time, the mother was in a different room with her boyfriend, who police say has a Concealed Pistol License. The mother does not have a CPL.

Investigators say the 2-year-old got out of the bed and fired the gun that was in the room. The bullet went through the child's hand and shoulder, "barely missing his head," DPD Chief James White.

The 2-year-old was hospitalized in temporary serious condition. The child will be going into surgery but is expected to be OK, White said.

"I say it at each one of these: Let's make this the last one," White said. "Let's learn from this situation. That baby's going to make it — thank goodness... let's have responsible gun ownership. Don't bring them into a home if you're not going to be responsible. It's a tremendous responsibility to have a gun — it just is."

White said charges will be sought against the mother and the boyfriend will be investigated as well. White said authorities are more concerned that the mother is there with her child at this time.

"We know who she is. But we want to make sure that she's here to make sure the baby's OK, get through that part of the process, make sure her baby is going to be just fine. But you can believe we're going to be bringing charges against mom," White said.