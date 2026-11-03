2-year-old boy shot with unsecured firearm at home on Detroit's west side

Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was shot inside a home on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 12900 block of Evergreen near W. Davison on a report of a child shot.

Police said the 2-year-old was shot with an unsecured firearm. The boy is listed in critical condition.

"The mother, from what we're being told, was cooking breakfast, at the time, and heard a loud pop sound and discovered the child shot," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Hear more from Bettison in the video below

Detroit police chief speaks after child shot on west side

The toddler's four-year-old brother was also in the home at the time. Police say it's unclear what exactly happened that led to the child being shot but the chief highlighted that there was an unsecured firearm in the home.

“The message to parents: Secure firearms. Anyone. Whether it’s a gun lock, a gun safe, it’s your responsibility to secure your weapons. And if you don’t, you’ll be held accountable," said Bettison.

Free gun locks are available at the local police precincts.

"Having your weapon in a purse, putting it up on a shelf is not enough," Bettison added