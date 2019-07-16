Police: Missing 2-year-old girl walked up to porch located 1/4-1/2 mile from campsite

(WXYZ) — 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale, who was missing for 24 hours in northern Michigan, has been found alive, per Michigan State Police.



Police say she was found a quarter to a half mile west of the campsite she wandered away from. She reportedly walked up to a porch – people in the home knew she was missing and called police right away. Police say Gabriella has autism and doesn't respond to people the same way other 2-year-olds would.

What a trooper! The searchers are all clearing and the command center is packing up. pic.twitter.com/cUnUGN6dza — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019

They aren’t sure where little Gabby spent the night or where she has been exactly but the area is a dense forest with a lot of brush, so very difficult to search. Also, police say she has autism & doesn’t respond to people the same way other 2 y/o would. @wxyzdetroit https://t.co/jlbKf2muKl — Jennifer Ann Wilson (@JennaWils) July 16, 2019

SUCH UNBELIEVABLY AMAZING NEWS!!! @mspnorthernmi told me over the phone that Gabby was found nearly a half mile WEST of the camp site. She came upon a house and walked right up to the porch. The people who live there saw her and called police @wxyzdetroit https://t.co/suQWhkVk4p — Jennifer Ann Wilson (@JennaWils) July 16, 2019

Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive. Details to follow when available. — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019

Police and family were combing the campsite in Oscoda County. Authorities had been searching in a wooded area near M-33 on Reber Road in Comins Township. Her family told authorities they had been camping for the past week and were preparing to leave when they lost track of the toddler.

Correction on her name spelling... Gabriella Roselynn Vitale. Her family is from the MONROE area. Very emotional situation for them...and all who are searching for her. — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 15, 2019

Gabriella’s pink jacket has been found several hundred yards south east of where she went missing. That means she’ll be in the gray shirt. Thanks to neighbors who are on the lookout...call dispatch with info. If you find clothing, please don’t touch (to keep your scent off). — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 15, 2019

The MSP Mobile Command Center has arrived and will become the incident command post. Thanks to the Mio McDonalds for all the food and drink they’ve provided to the search teams and staff. — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019