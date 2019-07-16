Menu

Police: Missing 2-year-old girl walked up to porch located 1/4-1/2 mile from campsite

Posted: 11:55 AM, Jul 16, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-16 14:46:18-04
Missing 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale

(WXYZ) — 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale, who was missing for 24 hours in northern Michigan, has been found alive, per Michigan State Police.

Police say she was found a quarter to a half mile west of the campsite she wandered away from. She reportedly walked up to a porch – people in the home knew she was missing and called police right away. Police say Gabriella has autism and doesn't respond to people the same way other 2-year-olds would.

Police and family were combing the campsite in Oscoda County. Authorities had been searching in a wooded area near M-33 on Reber Road in Comins Township. Her family told authorities they had been camping for the past week and were preparing to leave when they lost track of the toddler.

