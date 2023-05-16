2-year-old killed in Monroe County mobile home park fire

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was killed in a fire in the Willow Green Mobile Home Park.

The fire happened around 12:50 p.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple fire departments arrived on scene in addition to deputies to help rescue a 2-year-old child who was reportedly trapped inside the structure.

Officials say the 2-year-old was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530.

