2 young men die in Michigan crash after car strikes tree
Associated Press
4:39 PM, Nov 22, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
SURREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two young men have died in central Michigan car crash.
Clare County sheriff's officials say the driver, 20-year-old Coty Smith, and the passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Mester, died Wednesday night at the scene of the Surrey Township crash. The vehicle went off the road, crashed into a large tree and split into several pieces.
Investigators say they believe speed contributed to the crash.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.