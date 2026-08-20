$20 million in funding helps Michigan DNR protect 73K acres of Michigamme Highlands in the UP

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that more than 73,000 acres of the Michigamme Highlands in the Upper Peninsula is now protected thanks to grant funding.

According to the DNR, they acquired a conservation easement on the land, which is located at Baraga, Iron and Marquette counties.

It includes the protection of the peak of Mt. Arvon, which is Michigan's highest elevation. Other highlights of the Highlands include:



37 miles of winding rivers

220 miles of perennial streams

96 lakes and ponds

Over 13,600 acres of wetlands

4,800 acres of deer wintering complex

2 miles of the Yellow Dog River

Habitat for moose, fisher, black bear, coaster brook trout, rainbow trout and Coho salmon

The DNR said the easement also provides public nonmotorized recreational access through the entire property, and motorized access on 77 miles of roads and trails for snowmobiling, and 70 miles for off-road use.

“This is an outstanding example of landscape-level conservation with the added benefit of securing public recreational access at the same time,” said Jeff Stampfly, Michigan’s state forester. “When we can protect critical deer wintering complexes, wildlife and fisheries habitat and provide public recreation all while securing sustainable forest management that will help to support the forest products industry and local economies, it’s a big win for Michigan.”

The land was purchased using more than $15 million in grant funding from the federal Forest Legacy Program, over $4.2 million in grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and a $1 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.