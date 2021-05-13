2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled due to pandemic restrictions

The 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled due to the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The art fair has been going on for decades throughout downtown Ann Arbor.

Organizers said it would be "impossible" to move forward with this year's event.

“We can truthfully say that we tried everything we could to make it work with COVID protocols, but the bottom line is that outdoor gathering restrictions would need to be totally lifted before we could proceed," said Mo Riley, director of Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, in a press release. "We hung on to hope that restrictions might change, but we have now run out of time. We all think it is likely that capacity limits will be lifted by July, but there are no guarantees. It would be unfair to ask artists to take that risk.”

The fair plans to return the third week in July 2022.