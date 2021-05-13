Watch
News

Actions

2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled due to pandemic restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
File photo, Ann Arbor Art Fair
Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 9.54.45 AM.png
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 09:55:36-04

The 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled due to the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The art fair has been going on for decades throughout downtown Ann Arbor.

Organizers said it would be "impossible" to move forward with this year's event.

“We can truthfully say that we tried everything we could to make it work with COVID protocols, but the bottom line is that outdoor gathering restrictions would need to be totally lifted before we could proceed," said Mo Riley, director of Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, in a press release. "We hung on to hope that restrictions might change, but we have now run out of time. We all think it is likely that capacity limits will be lifted by July, but there are no guarantees. It would be unfair to ask artists to take that risk.”

The fair plans to return the third week in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!