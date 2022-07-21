ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off Thursday in Downtown Ann Arbor, bringing hundreds of artists and thousands of people to what is the largest art fair in the state.

There are actually three different art fairs within the Ann Arbor Art Fair: The Street Art Fair, the State Street Art Fair and the Summer Art Fair.

Below are details for the art fair.

Fair Hours

The Art Fair features nearly 1,000 artists through 30 blocks of Downtown Ann Arbor.

Here are the hours



Thursday, July 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Different Fairs and Artists

As we mentioned earlier, there are actually three different fairs – the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original, Ann Arbor Summer At Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

Below is a list of artist lists for each art fair



Art Fair Map

2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair



Where to park

The Art Fair has a park-and-ride option with two locations.

Huron High School at 2727 Fuller Road has free parking with a $5 round trip shuttle cost. Kids 5 and under are free. The shuttle stops at Fletcher and Washington streets; South University and Forest streets

Briarwood Mall at 100 Briarwood Circle behind Sears also has free parking with a $5 round trip shuttle cost. It stops at Main Street at William Street; State Street near South University Street. Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stop.

The shuttle runs every 10-15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

There's also a free autonomous shuttle service provided by May Mobility that will link all three art fairs. It provides the shuttle service around the perimeter of the Ann Arbor Art Fair, which allows you to walk the 30 blocks of the art fair without having to walk back to your starting point.

It will have six stops:



E. Madison Street near State St.

Thompson near E. William

Ashley near E. William

E. Washington near State St.

Fletcher near E. Washington

Forest near S. University

There is also the option of parking in one of the Downtown Ann Arbor structures or lots. Parking is $18 per day and $9 after 5 p.m. Here's a map.

Safety Alerts

The City of Ann Arbor is encouraging anyone working or coming to the art fair to sign up for emergency notifications. To register, text A2ARTFAIR(in all caps) to 888777. The communications will only be sent to your phone during the fair.