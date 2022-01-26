2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix looking for volunteers for the summertime event

(WXYZ) — Volunteer registration is now open for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

According to a press release, organizers of the summertime event are looking for several hundred additional volunteers to act as ambassadors for the Grand Prix, Belle Isle and the City of Detroit.

They currently have more than 500 members already registered. Organizers say volunteers help with all parts of the Grand Prix, which can include ticket scanning, working information booths and serving as ushers.

The Grand Prix will be held June 3 through June 5 on the island before returning to downtown in 2023.

To become a volunteer or read more about it, click the volunteer link on their website.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Detroit Grand Prix Association members and all of our volunteers for their help and dedication to the Grand Prix,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, in a press release. “Our volunteers are simply the best and our event, Belle Isle and the City of Detroit could not ask for better ambassadors as they greet all of our guests with smiling faces, enthusiasm and excitement throughout our race weekend. The DGPA and its members are essential to our team as we host this world-class event in Detroit each and every year.”