2022 Detroit Tree Lighting: Your guide to the holiday kickoff in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Detroit tree lighting is happening on Friday, Nov. 18 in Campus Martius Park, and WXYZ is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting.

Reminder: We will air our Light Up The Season special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Channel 7

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts throughout the night, with special performances from award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss, Zania Alake, a semi-finalist from The Voice, and the Brazeal Dennard Chorla, Detroit Youth Chorus and more.

There will also be ice rink performances on The Rink at Campus Martius from American figure skating champion Mariah Bell, Team USA Senior Dance Team Eva Pate and Logan Bye, plus several local skate clubs.

Road closures

Because of the thousands of people coming to Campus Martius, several roads will close for the event. They will close Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. and they will last until Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m.

The road closures are:

Michigan Ave. between Woodward and Griswold

Fort St. between Woodward and Griswold

Woodward Ave. at Larned

Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates

Monroe between Woodward and Farmer

Woodward at State/Gratiot

Transportation and parking

Parking is available throughout the city and there will also be shuttles running taking people from Campus Martius Park to Beacon Park where Light up Beacon Park is happening with the kids tree.

You can take the People Mover to get around the city and get off at several stops near Campus Martius Park and walk.

Light Up Beacon Park

If you want to avoid the huge crowd, Beacon Park will have different sights and sounds of the season, the Toyland-themed Holiday Lighting Spectacular, Santa visits, a heated lounge, food trucks, bar, live music and more.

Music will include The Casali Holiday Dancers, DJ Kid McFly and Aisha Ellis Trio.

Other activities include Santa's Reindeer, ride on a toy train and live entertainment.

Other information

The City of Detroit will have a curfew for minors ages 17 and under from 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 through 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 for the area around Campus Martius between State Street and Larned, Griswold and Farmer, including Monroe, Cadillac Square and Woodward.

Minors can attend the tree lighting but they must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or another adult aged 21 or over.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the DPD Downtown Services, 20 Atwater Detroit, MI 48226. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.