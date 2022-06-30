2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show set to soar, July 9-10

SELFRIDGE AIR BASE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing will host the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, July 9-10 at Selfridge Air National Guard base marking its 105th year of continuous military air operations.

The free event is open to the public and will feature aerial acts and displays highlighting U.S. military excellence. A ‘Kids Zone’ with bouncy houses, games and arts and crafts will be available for kids. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

“Open houses and air shows give us an opportunity to share what your, ‘Hometown Air Force,’ does right here in southeast Michigan,” said Brigadier General Rolf E. Mammen, base commander, 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard. “We will showcase Selfridge as a cornerstone of Michigan communities and look to enhance local partnerships in the process.”

Attendees will see aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Golden Knights elite parachute team, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18.

Guests will also experience ground displays with dozens of military aircraft, including the 127th Wing’s own KC-135 Stratotanker and A-10 Thunderbolt, along with military ground vehicles.

During the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, base gates will open to the public at 8:00 am. Entrances are located off of North River Road and 21 Mile Road east to Jefferson. Motorcyclists entering Selfridge must be wearing helmets, eye protection, protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, gloves) and over the ankle footwear.

For more information about the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, click here www.TeamSelfridge.com.

