2023-24 was the fourth-warmest winter on record in metro Detroit

As we head into March, it means the start of meteorological spring and the end of meteorological winter in metro Detroit.

It was a February to remember in the area and finished as the third-warmest February on record with an average temperature of 37.1°, which is almost 11 degrees higher than average.

Michigan finishes with fourth-warmest winter on record

The warmest February on record was in 1882 with an average temperature of 39.5°, and the coldest was 12.2° in 1875.

The climate average for February is 26.2°.

When it comes to snowfall, it was the 19th-least snowiest, with only 3.1" of snow falling in February. The record was 38.4" in 1908 and the average is 10".

For December, January and February, it was the fourth-warmest meteorological winter on record with an average of 34.9°. The warmest winters on record are below.

