2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair returns to the streets of Downtown Ann Arbor this weekend, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the course of three days.

The art fair, which is actually three independent nonprofit art fairs combined, brings over 1,000 artists and is the largest juried art fair in the country. It comprises of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

Here's everything you need to know if you're going to the art fair.

Dates and Hours

Thursday, July 20 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to park

Parking is available at structures and lots throughout Ann Arbor for $18 per day or $9 after 5 p.m. You can view a map of parking structures here.

There is also a park-and-ride option where you can park at Huron High School or Briarwood Mall and get round-trip bus tickets for $8, with kids under 5 free. The shuttles run every 10-15 minutes during the fair.

May Mobility also provides free vehicle shuttles to all different art fairs.

Map

Below you'll find a map showing the locations for all three art fairs.

Activities and entertainment

On top of the art fair, there will be live music each evening across three stages.

There will also be Chalk the Walk which features Ann Arbor's own David Zinn who will have his street art, plus live glass blowing, live mural painting, the art activity zone, a special art activity district and more.

Food options

Local restaurants will be serving up great food throughout Ann Arbor, and there will also be more than a dozen food vendors on site at the art fair, including coffee, cookies, ice cream, smoothies and more.