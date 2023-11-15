2023 Detroit Tree Lighting: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Detroit tree lighting is scheduled for Friday night, and that's when Channel 7, Santa, and Detroit officials will kick off the holiday season!

Reminder: You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. Friday on Channel 7

The "Merry & Bright: 20 Years of Holiday Lights" tree lighting event will include a skating performance by 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and musical performances from Michigan native Miko Marks.

What time will it take place?

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 with a special guest appearance from Santa to light the 64-foot Norway spruce. The tree will feature ornaments and more than 25,000 LED multi-colored lights.

Where to park?

Parking is available throughout Downtown Detroit and you can also take the bus system, Detroit People Mover, QLINE and MoGo bike share. You can check ParkWhiz for more parking options.

Who is performing?

Chen, one of the biggest names in figure skating, will perform on the Rink at Campus Martius Park. Miko Marks and social media sensation Paul Russell, who has the hit song "Lil Boo Thang" will also perform.

Broadway star Natalia Vivino who is performing in WICKED on Broadway will sing, and Anna Cobb, who toured with Disney on Ice, will also skate. Check the Downtown Detroit Partnership website for more performances.

Food truck lineup

These food trucks will be on hand for food: Clara’s Place, For the Love of Sugar, Impasto, Little Bros Burgers, Los Dos Amigos Tacos, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Original Seafood Truck, Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza, Shredderz, Smoke Ring, The Lobster Truck, Unity Catering.

Light Up Beacon Park

Another event, Light Up Beacon Park, will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park.

There will be the kids tree lighting at 6 p.m., plus meet-and-greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, real reindeer, food trucks and "Polar Express" rides.

Is there a curfew?

Minors can attend the tree lighting from any approved public area, but minors 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other adult.