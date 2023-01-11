2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year award winners to be announced

(WXYZ) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year winners will be announced during a ceremony in Detroit this morning.

You can watch the live announcement here at 11 a.m.

In November, they named the nine finalists that are in the running.

“Our nine finalists for 2023 represent a diverse cross-section of this year’s best new vehicles, ranging from sports cars to powerful pickups to three electric utility vehicles – which is the first time in our history that all three finalists in a specific category are battery-electric,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a statement.

The finalists for each category are listed below:

North American Car of the Year™

Acura Integra



Genesis G80 EV



Nissan Z



North American Truck of the Year™

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2



Ford F-150 Lightning



Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60