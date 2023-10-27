Watch Now
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's happening at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday

There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and research continues to help fight the disease. It's response for the death of one in every three seniors. On Saturday, hundreds of people will put their best foot forward in an effort to end the disease.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 13:34:43-04

There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and research continues to help fight the disease.

It's response for the death of one in every three seniors.

On Saturday, hundreds of people will put their best foot forward in an effort to end the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's Fundraiser is being held Saturday at the Detroit Zoo.

Joe Zago, the owner of The Carpet Guys, who is heavily involved in the walk, joined 7 Action News to talk about why it's so personal to him and his family. We were also joined by Brian Dilworth, the walk's director.

To learn more about the walk and to donate, visit the website by clicking here.

