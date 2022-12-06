2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak returning with snow slide, food trucks, free skating and more

(WXYZ) — Grab your mittens and get ready for some outdoor fun this winter as the 2023 Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is set to return in February.

Organizers announced that the free festival will run Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. According to a release, the 2022 Winter Blast in Royal Oak welcomed nearly 80,000 people.

Organizers say festivities during the event will surround The Rink at Royal Oak near Main and Troy. There will be free skating during the event. Visitors are welcome to bring skates or rent a pair for $5. Visitors can also expect a snow slide, zip line, ice garden, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, music, a family fun zone and more.

Winter Blast Royal Oak

In addition to all of those activities, organizers say there will also be a beginner snow hill, where attendees can get fitted in gear for a ski and snowboard experience thanks to Mt. Brighton Ski Resort.

“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, in a press release. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”

Admission to the Winter Blast is free. It’s open to the public from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 3; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

