2023 Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns next week; here's what to know

The 62nd Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns to Downtown Wyandotte next week, one of the largest art fairs in the state.

The fair kicks off Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, July 15.

It's expected to bring more than 200,000 visitors to the Wyandotte area along with 200 different artists, 25 restaurants and dozens of local merchants.

This year also includes the Wyandotte Social District, which is an open container district in Downtown Wyandotte, where people 21 and up can purchase beer, wine or spirits in a common area and walk around and shop while in the district. There are certain bars and restaurants that can sell the beverages in specially-approved social district cups.

According to fair organizers, there will be more than 30 fair food vendor sand restaurants serving up delicious food at the event, plus performances throughout the week.

For more information on the fair, visit the City of Wyandotte website.