2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon: Here are the road closures

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon will step off from Downtown Detroit on Sunday morning, and the event is sold out.

Tens of thousands of runners and spectators will converge on the city for the annual event, and plenty of roads will be closed for the marathon.

It's an international marathon with runners crossing into Canada over the Ambassador Bridge and then coming back into the United States through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

According to organizers, the Ambassador Bridge will have restricted traffic on Sunday. That means two-way vehicle traffic will be on one side of the bridge with runners on the other. A buffer lane will separate the two.

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel will be fully closed to vehicle traffic from 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and traffic will be able to get through after that.

Major roads that will be closed for the marathon include:



Woodward Ave.

Fort St.

Congress St.

E. Lafayette

You can see a full list of road closures in the sheet below.

2024 Detroit Free Press road closures by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd