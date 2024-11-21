2024 Detroit Tree Lighting: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Detroit Tree Lighting will take place on Friday night in Downtown Detroit. WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the tree lighting.

Reminder: You can watch our annual "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7

Festivities this year include:



A 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 22, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season

Musical performances on stage will feature rising pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, Grammy-nominated Memphis band Southern Avenue and Detroit’s own Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis

Skating sensation Keegan Messing will headline the ice performances, joined by local award-winning pairs Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger and other special guests

The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 23, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the tree lighting.

Road closures

Road closures started on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 a.m. and won't reopen until Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 a.m.

The roads closed are:



NB/SB Woodward Ave. at State/Gratiot

Michigan Ave. between Woodward and Griswold

Fort St. between Woodward and Griswold

NB/SB Woodward at Congress

Monroe between Woodward Ave. and Farmer

Cadillac Square between Woodward Ave. and Bates

Where to park

There are a variety of parking options throughout Downtown Detroit. You can book parking ahead, or you can take the QLine up Woodward Ave. and walk into Campus Martius from there.

Map of the event

Prohibited items

Check out the list below for prohibited items at the event

Guest code of conduct



Guests will be treated in a consistent, professional and courteous manner by all park personnel Guests will enjoy all event experiences free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner Obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted Guests will comply with requests from park staff regarding park operations and emergency response procedures Guests may not engage in unauthorized commercial activity on property

Food trucks

New for 2024: Warm up with spiked holiday favorites and non-alcoholic drinks from beverage stations located within the event footprint! Enjoy festive drinks including Sheetz Hot Cocoa Exprezz, Casamigos Mistletoe Margarita, Bailey’s-spiked hot cocoa, and beer from Fabiano Brothers at our three bar locations. Let’s cheers to ringing in the winter season!

An assortment of food and beverages will be available from food trucks, offering a variety of cuisines for hungry visitors to grab-and-go during the Detroit Tree Lighting. It’s also a great way to support some of Detroit’s finest small business owners and entrepreneurs in addition to trying some new, tasty delights. The food truck lineup includes:

Fun Food Express

Cousins Maine Lobster

Los Dos Amigo Tacos

Sonny’s Hamburger

Big Bo’s Grill

Impasto

Junk Yard Pit Crew

Cinnamon Nuts & More

Poppin & Mixin’

Andiamo

Gambino Catering

Chick-fil-A will also be onsite with a giveaway of 4,000 sandwiches, while supplies last, between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Curfew

Minors are welcome to attend the Tree Lighting from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) while they attend the event.